Super Bowl snacks hit by inflation, too

How much will your Super Bowl snacks cost this year?

NEW YORK - Super Bowl Sunday is all about the football, and food, of course.

Thanks to inflation, filling up your plate may cost a bit more.

It was a light lunch crowd at Mercury Bar in Hell's Kitchen Friday, but come Super Bowl Sunday, the place will be packed.

"We'll have food and drink specials for the game, and we just launched a new vegan menu," said Jacky Tipchaieuh of the Mercury Bar.

For many, food is a big part of their big game traditions.

"Just to see Rhianna and to eat. I want to eat," said Michael Costello.

"What's on the menu?" CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis said.

"Everything is on the menu. Mozzarella sticks, spinach and artichoke dip, little hot dogs wrapped in croissants," Costello said.

Prepping the menu certainly comes with a cost, especially these days with inflation driving up prices at the grocery store.

"When they say inflation is 8%, 9%. It's more. I see it going up 10, 12, 15 percent on a lot of items," said Jose Filipe, owner of New Rochelle Farms.

Felipe walked DeAngelis through price trends on favorite football foods.

"Let's talk about one of the most popular Super Bowl foods, wings. What are the prices like?" DeAngelis asked.

"Surprisingly, pricing on wings are less than they were last year. It's about 30-40% less," Felipe said.

That's good news for many, as the National Chicken Council projects Americans will consume a record-breaking 1.45 billion chicken wings this weekend. But, when it comes to soda and some snack, you may pay more.

"Chips have gone over the $5 mark for the first time, and no sign of it going down in price," Felipe said.

A bit of a buzzkill for the big game - experts say beer prices have gone up.

"The problem is, the supply chain and and labor costs are incredibly high right now," said Carl Gould, president of 7 Stage Advisors.

Gould, a business growth expert, says people should keep in mind labor costs may drive up the price of prepackaged items, too.

"The key for this Sunday to the extent that you can is if you buy the ingredients and make them, oftentimes, you can save money on them," Gould said.

Take avocados, for example, which Wells Fargo analysts say have dropped 27% in price. But all agree - if you're looking to save this Super Bowl, wings may be the way to go.

"Wings will fly off the shelf, no pun intended."

Gould also recommends if you're hosting a party, do it pot luck-style. This way, everyone is chipping in.