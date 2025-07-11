80-year-old among 2 killed in Sunset Park, Brooklyn hit-and-run

Two people died when a car drove through a Brooklyn intersection, hitting and killing them as they crossed the street.

Police are searching for the driver.

The two pedestrians killed were 80 and 59. The impact propelled their bodies from the crosswalk to the sidewalk.

It happened at Third Avenue near 52nd Street at around 4:22 a.m. Surveillance video shows a dark colored BMW speeding past moments after the victims were struck.

Police say this vehicle may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Brooklyn on July 11, 2025. CBS News New York

Area residents say incidents like this happen all too often on that stretch of road.

"Usually. I'm surprised we haven't had a lot more occurrences but here, the speed is high. People drive here extensively at a faster than normal speed. Usually, you always see a cop or police officer sitting in this corner right here. Always a cop car just to minimize the speed. So, it's a continuance," resident Samuel Wilson said.

St. Sen. Kevin Chan is calling on the driver to turn themselves in. Chan said the two people killed were from the 17th District and are of Asian decent. One of the victims' families has been notified so far.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.