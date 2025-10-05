Hit-and-run in Brooklyn kills 75-year-old grandmother. Here's more on the SUV police are looking for.

Grandmother killed in hit-and-run while crossing the street just feet from her Brooklyn home

A Brooklyn family is coping with the loss of their matriarch, a 75-year-old beloved grandmother who was struck and killed by an SUV as she was crossing the street just feet away from her home on Saturday night.

That driver is still on the run and the victim's relatives want the person responsible off the streets.

Police say Judith Byron died after the SUV blew through a red light while she was in the crosswalk at Seventh and 41st Street in Sunset Park.

The SUV, described by sources as a silver Toyota, was last seen going northbound on Seventh Avenue.

"She was all of our lives"

Henry Byron spoke to CBS News New York on Sunday from his hospital bed at Mount Sinai -- where he is recovering from a bout with pneumonia -- about the loss of his wife.

"They had told me that they had done everything they could," Henry Byron said. "I'm trying to hold myself together. If it wasn't for my daughter, I wouldn't be able to go on anymore."

Judith Byron, left, and Tomasina Byron. Tomasina Byron

The 81-year-old husband described his wife as a beloved fixture in their neighborhood. Their daughter, Tomasina, called her mother her best friend.

"You know, it's just us, you know, my dad and my mom. They adopted me when I was a baby. They are my life," Tomasina Byron said. "She was all of our lives. She was a lovely woman."

"I would like to see justice done"

A makeshift memorial now stands at the site of the tragedy, which is not only taking its toll on the victim's family, which includes a 1-year-old granddaughter, but also those who knew her on the block.

"It's just right here by our house, and that somebody was just so careless and callous and then just drove off is just disgusting," neighbor Jeremy Kaplan said. "I'm not after retribution, you know, but I would like to see justice done."

The Byron family is hoping nearby surveillance cameras were able to capture a glimpse of the speeding car, to help get that driver off the streets.