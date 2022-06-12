Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 6/11 Nightly Weather at 11PM
For tonight, skies will be partly clear to start, but then gradually cloud over as the night goes on. A stray shower is possible toward daybreak. 63 will be our low.

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.

The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.

First published on June 11, 2022 / 11:53 PM

