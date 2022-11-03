The Sundae Palace: Creative chocolate shapes and edible crafts are a New Hyde Park family business

New Hyde Park, N.Y. - When an occasion calls for a football, a flower, or a high-heeled shoe made entirely of chocolate, the Sundae Palace gets to work.

Sisters and co-owners Maria Masi, Gina Masi, and Aurora Hirschfeld oversee the shop's stacks of chocolate molds plus melting chips and edible decorations.

"You can come in and ask us to make orders for a birthday, a wedding," Gina said.

Some shoppers bring in a photo to be printed in edible ink on edible paper for a special event.

"We open up the box to give them their order, and their face just shines," she said.

Others take home chocolate making kits for a family activity.

"We have all the supplies to do it by yourself, which is a lot of fun," Gina said.

The three sisters were Sundae Palace customers before buying the store in 2008.

"We came to do this just making favors for our own family parties. We would come here, shop for the molds and the supplies and the chocolate," Aurora said.

"We had so much fun making it that that just carried into the business," Maria said.

Since then, they've built bonds with their regulars.

"They have become like family to us," Aurora said.

The Sundae Palace keeps its store entirely peanut and tree nut free for those with allergies. Lactose-free options are available upon request.

"You're coming into a chocolate store, and you should feel great. You should feel great, and everyone is welcome," Aurora said.

The Sundae Palace

1115 Jericho Turnpike

New Hyde Park, NY 11040

(516) 354-6363

https://www.thesundaepalace.com/