Summer sun safety: What to look for on sunscreen labels

NEW YORK -- It's officially the first weekend of summer and while our weather forecast may look gloomy, it's still a good time to talk about summer sun safety.

Millions of Americans develop skin cancer every year, but it's often preventable.

Dr. Ellen Gendler uses social media, like TikTok, to spread no-nonsense advice about sunscreen and skincare. She is a board certified dermatologist who educates her followers about the effects of sunlight and the important of sun protection.

We asked her what you should be looking for on labels, and what she thinks about sprays or sticks.

