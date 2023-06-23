Watch CBS News
Summer sun safety: What to look for on sunscreen labels

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- It's officially the first weekend of summer and while our weather forecast may look gloomy, it's still a good time to talk about summer sun safety.

Millions of Americans develop skin cancer every year, but it's often preventable. 

Dr. Ellen Gendler uses social media, like TikTok, to spread no-nonsense advice about sunscreen and skincare. She is a board certified dermatologist who educates her followers about the effects of sunlight and the important of sun protection. 

We asked her what you should be looking for on labels, and what she thinks about sprays or sticks.

June 23, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

