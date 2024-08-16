Data shows more kids are falling behind in school. How an NYC program is helping students continue learning over the summer

NEW YORK – Summer can be a fun time for kids, but it can also make returning to school in the fall a more daunting task. That's why there are efforts to help New York City students tackle what's known as the "summer slide."

"If you're exercising, you're getting stronger. If you're not exercising, you might not notice it at first, but little by little, you're getting weaker, and then a year later, you notice. It's the same thing with academics," said Dr. Deborah Kenny, founder of Harlem Village Academies charter school.

Summer school has always been an option, and pre-COVID, there were a handful of summer enrichment programs meant to help avoid the summer slide, which was largely a risk for students from low-income families, who were disproportionately affected by the problem. But post-pandemic, there's a need for almost a combination of summer school and summer enrichment.

The risks of falling behind during the summer aren't new, but the amount of kids who are already behind at the beginning of the summer is why summer learning programs are so necessary right now.

In July, new research from testing group NWEA released alarming post-pandemic data: it showed that across the country, 8th graders would need an additional nine months of schooling – an entire school year – to match where 8th graders were before COVID.

Summer learning had proven beneficial for a variety of reasons pre-pandemic. Now, it's even more vital.

"Summer Boost" program aims to help kids continue learning year-round

Harlem Village Academies is part of a Bloomberg Philanthropies program called "Summer Boost." According to Bloomberg's data, the students in their summer program recover 31% of COVID learning loss in math and 22% of losses in reading.

The program lasts five weeks for grades 1-6. And while yes, there's reading and math, there's also unique summer workshops, projects and field trips. As a result, the students sound grateful to be there, even during the summer.

"We get to do problem solving," student Michael Mendy said.

"I also get to meet new people," student Elizabeth Mendy said.

"Some tests in 5th grade, I felt like I struggled so much. Like I even couldn't breathe, it felt like so overwhelming and depressed. But in this test, I actually understand what I'm doing," said Lorenzo Perez, who will start 6th grade in the fall.

"It's not a conversation you have in May. It's a conversation you start to have in January of how are we progressing? Where are the places that your child might need a little bit more reinforcement?" Lorenzo's mom Genille Perez said.

"I felt like I have grown so much from the end of the school year to now. Almost in sixth grade in a few days," Lorenzo said.