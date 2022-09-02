Watch CBS News
Local News

Suffolk County Water Authority asks East End customers to conserve water

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Some Suffolk County residents urged to conserve water
Some Suffolk County residents urged to conserve water 00:20

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Suffolk County officials are urging people to conserve water due to severe drought conditions.

The Suffolk County Water Authority is asking customers from the East End of Long Island to stop all irrigation between midnight and 7 a.m. and to stop all non-essential water usage.

The authority says the conservation efforts are necessary to ensure there's enough water for firefighting and other emergency purposes.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 7:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.