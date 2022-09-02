Suffolk County Water Authority asks East End customers to conserve water
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- Suffolk County officials are urging people to conserve water due to severe drought conditions.
The Suffolk County Water Authority is asking customers from the East End of Long Island to stop all irrigation between midnight and 7 a.m. and to stop all non-essential water usage.
The authority says the conservation efforts are necessary to ensure there's enough water for firefighting and other emergency purposes.
