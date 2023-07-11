Suffolk County officials warning swimmers to stay out of water at 63 beaches

Suffolk County warns beachgoers about bacteria in the water

NEW YORK -- Health officials in Suffolk County are warning swimmers to stay out of the water at dozens of beaches.

They say the water could have high levels of bacteria, following the recent heavy rainfall.

A total of 63 beaches are affected through at least Tuesday morning.

