Suffolk County officials warning swimmers to stay out of water at 63 beaches

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Health officials in Suffolk County are warning swimmers to stay out of the water at dozens of beaches.

They say the water could have high levels of bacteria, following the recent heavy rainfall.

A total of 63 beaches are affected through at least Tuesday morning.

For a full list of the beaches impacted, please click here.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 12:00 AM

