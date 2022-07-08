Suffolk County launching monkeypox vaccine clinics next week on Fire Island

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is expected to announce plans Friday to roll out the monkeypox vaccine.

The county will open pop-up clinics next week on Fire Island.

New York City opened two vaccine clinics Thursday in Harlem and Chelsea.

The city says cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other man who are intimate with men.

The White House says it will take several months to deliver the 4.1 million vaccine doses currently in the pipeline.