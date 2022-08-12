Suffolk County Police: Thieves targeting women in store parking lots

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of deceiving and stealing from women in store parking lots.
Police say at least four suspects, two men and two women, have struck at least ten times already, mostly at Costcos in Melville and Commack.
According to investigators, they distract their victims by asking for directions, then a second suspect steals the person's credit cards from their purse or car.
Anyone who has information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.
CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.