Suffolk County Police: Thieves targeting women in store parking lots

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of deceiving and stealing from women in store parking lots.

Police say at least four suspects, two men and two women, have struck at least ten times already, mostly at Costcos in Melville and Commack.

Suffolk County Police are warning residents, specifically women, of a group of people who are engaging in deception larcenies in retail parking lots. In the most recent incident, which occurred on August 10, a woman was in the Costco parking lot in Commack when she was approached by a man who asked for directions. The woman then entered her vehicle and realized her wallet was missing from the passenger seat. At least four individuals, two men and two women, are involved in these crimes, which have so far targeted only women. In addition to the incident on August 10, similar larcenies were reported during the past month in Costco parking lots in Holbrook, Nesconset and Melville as well as Bed, Bath & Beyond in East Northport. If you have been a victim of a similar crime, call police. If you have information on the identity of these suspects, call 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential. Posted by Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, August 11, 2022

According to investigators, they distract their victims by asking for directions, then a second suspect steals the person's credit cards from their purse or car.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 1-800-220-TIPS.