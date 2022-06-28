Suffolk County closes dozens of beaches to bathing due to possible high bacteria levels

NEW YORK -- Suffolk County has closed 63 beaches to bathing.

The county health department says that after the recent heavy rainfall, bacteria levels could be higher than state standards.

The beaches are along North Shore, including in Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington harbor and bay, and along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and Long Island Sound.

To see an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, please click here.

Health officials say depending on testing, the beaches could re-open Wednesday.