Watch CBS News
Local News

Long Island college student detained by ICE 1 day before commencement and just weeks before her wedding

By
Jennifer McLogan
Jennifer McLogan
Jennifer McLogan
During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Suffolk Community College student detained by ICE before graduation, wedding
Suffolk Community College student detained by ICE before graduation, wedding 02:04

A Long Island college community is outraged after a stellar student was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Sara Lopez Garcia, a student at Suffolk Community College's Eastern Campus, now faces deportation just weeks before she's supposed to get married.

"We are so saddened by it, angry and disappointed"

Garcia came to the U.S. illegally at age 15, but was granted special juvenile immigration status and was in the process of obtaining a green card.

At SCC, she had a near perfect 4.0 grade-point average, was in Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and was a passionate tour guide, club president and volunteer, according to Faculty Association President Dante Morelli.

"We have experienced a lot of outrage as a result of this in our community. We are so saddened by it, angry and disappointed," Morelli said.

"Word spread very quickly that a student had been detained by ICE," said Cynthia Eaton, an English professor. "When I finally heard her name and I realized it was my own student, that was very hard ... knowing what a strong, smart, amazing young woman this is." 

"They were contributing to our community"

Garcia and her mother were detained at their basement apartment on a quiet street in Mastic, just nine miles away from campus. It happened in May, one day before graduation, when ICE agents spread across several Suffolk County communities. The Trump administration said it was focusing on dangerous criminals.

"Real fears because obviously it's happening in Suffolk Community College, and not for people that, we've clearly seen in this case, that have any sort of criminal record," said Minerva Perez, with the Latino Advocacy Organization.

"She had a Social Security number, she and her mother, and they had working permits. They were contributing to our community," Morelli said.

Garcia and her mother are in detention in Louisiana, soon to be deported to Colombia. Garcia's wedding had been scheduled for August.

Garcia's 17-year-old brother, a student at William Floyd High School, is still in Mastic, being watched over by neighbors.

Jennifer McLogan

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.