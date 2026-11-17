A man bit an off-duty MTA worker's ear following a fight on a subway, according to police and the MTA union.

Officers said they responded to a call just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Madison Avenue and Rutgers Street in the Lower East Side.

They said an unidentified man bit the ear of a 53-year-old man after an argument on a northbound F train. The suspect ran off after the incident, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is stable. The FDNY said there was a report of a major injury.

According to the MTA union, the victim was off-duty but wearing an MTA jacket when he got into the argument.

Video from the scene showed the victim's ear bloody.

No arrests have been made as the NYPD continues to investigate.

Police said 2026 has been the second-safest year in the subway in the last 15 years, excluding the pandemic. Yet, subway crimes were still up slightly in October, just over 2% -- or 39 more crimes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.