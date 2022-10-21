Jason Simms arrested after being caught with knives, other weapons and pills on G train in Brooklyn

Man arrested for bringing several weapons onto subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.

Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.

When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.

A violation of Transit rules prompted our officers to question a man last night in a Brooklyn subway station. Our team soon learned the man was wanted for an open case & then recovered this assortment of blades from him. pic.twitter.com/12NN6zKYnr — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) October 21, 2022

He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.