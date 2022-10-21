Jason Simms arrested after being caught with knives, other weapons and pills on G train in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.
Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.
When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.
He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
