Police: Stranger hits man with metal pipe after getting into argument on subway in Manhattan

Man attacked with metal pipe on subway, suspect sought

NEW YORK -- For the sixth straight day, there's been an attack in the subway.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a northbound J train heading towards the Delancey Street/Essex Street station in Manhattan.

Police say two men got into some kind of argument on board on the train, and one of them hit the other with a metal pipe.

The victim is expected to be OK.

The suspect has not been caught.