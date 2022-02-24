Watch CBS News

Police: Stranger hits man with metal pipe after getting into argument on subway in Manhattan

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Man attacked with metal pipe on subway, suspect sought 00:19

NEW YORK -- For the sixth straight day, there's been an attack in the subway.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a northbound J train heading towards the Delancey Street/Essex Street station in Manhattan.

Police say two men got into some kind of argument on board on the train, and one of them hit the other with a metal pipe.

The victim is expected to be OK.

The suspect has not been caught.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 23, 2022 / 11:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.