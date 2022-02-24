Police: Stranger hits man with metal pipe after getting into argument on subway in Manhattan
NEW YORK -- For the sixth straight day, there's been an attack in the subway.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a northbound J train heading towards the Delancey Street/Essex Street station in Manhattan.
Police say two men got into some kind of argument on board on the train, and one of them hit the other with a metal pipe.
The victim is expected to be OK.
The suspect has not been caught.
