Tunnel to Towers Foundation kicks off "Steel Across America" tour marking 25 years since 9/11
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation launched its "Steel Across America" tour Saturday to mark 25 years since 9/11.
A beam from the wreckage of Ground Zero will travel to more than 35 cities across 21 states to honor the 2,977 people who died in the terror attacks.
Foundation CEO Frank Siller's brother, FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, died while helping evacuate people from the South Tower.
Frank Siller spoke at Saturday's opening ceremony just steps from Ground Zero.
"This steel beam represents the best of who we are as a country. Twenty-six feet in length, over 16,900 pounds. It will travel coast to coast, across more than 10,500 miles," he said.
The exhibit traveled through the Financial District and Brooklyn on Saturday before making its first official stop at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island.
The tour schedule is as follows:
- May 4: LT Michael P. Murphy Museum in West Sayville, Long Island
- May 7: Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania
- May 17: Let Us Do Good Village in Land O' Lakes, Florida
- May 19: Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida
- May 22: LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida
- May 25: USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama
- May 28: Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- May 31: Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas
- June 2: The Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas
- June 3: Texarkana U.S. Post Office & Federal Building in Texarkana, Texas
- June 9: Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas
- June 12: Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- June 17: USS Arizona Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona
- June 28: West LA Veterans Campus in West Los Angeles, California
- June 30: Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Los Angeles, California
- July 17: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- July 23: Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah
- July 28: Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota
- Aug. 1: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, Colorado
- Aug. 5: National WWI Museum & Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri
- Aug. 8: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Aug. 12: Chicago Fire Department – Engine Co. 18 in Chicago, Illionis
- Aug. 19: Indiana War Memorial & Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Aug. 22: Cincinnati Fire Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Sept. 1: United States Military Academy at West Point in West Point, New York
- Sept. 3: Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in Boston, Massachusetts
The exhibit will return to Ground Zero on Sept. 11.