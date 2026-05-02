Tunnel to Towers Foundation kicks off "Steel Across America" tour marking 25 years since 9/11

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation launched its "Steel Across America" tour Saturday to mark 25 years since 9/11.

A beam from the wreckage of Ground Zero will travel to more than 35 cities across 21 states to honor the 2,977 people who died in the terror attacks.

Foundation CEO Frank Siller's brother, FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, died while helping evacuate people from the South Tower.

Frank Siller spoke at Saturday's opening ceremony just steps from Ground Zero.

"This steel beam represents the best of who we are as a country. Twenty-six feet in length, over 16,900 pounds. It will travel coast to coast, across more than 10,500 miles," he said.

A beam from the wreckage of Ground Zero will travel to more than 35 cities across 21 states from May to September 2026 to mark 25 years since the 9/11 terror attacks. CBS News New York

The exhibit traveled through the Financial District and Brooklyn on Saturday before making its first official stop at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island.

The tour schedule is as follows:

May 4: LT Michael P. Murphy Museum in West Sayville, Long Island

LT Michael P. Murphy Museum in West Sayville, Long Island May 7: Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania

Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania May 17: Let Us Do Good Village in Land O' Lakes, Florida

Let Us Do Good Village in Land O' Lakes, Florida May 19: Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida

Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Florida May 22: LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida May 25: USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama May 28: Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana May 31: Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas

Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas June 2: The Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas

The Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas June 3: Texarkana U.S. Post Office & Federal Building in Texarkana, Texas

Texarkana U.S. Post Office & Federal Building in Texarkana, Texas June 9: Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas June 12: Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma June 17: USS Arizona Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona

USS Arizona Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Arizona June 28: West LA Veterans Campus in West Los Angeles, California

West LA Veterans Campus in West Los Angeles, California June 30: Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Los Angeles, California

Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Los Angeles, California July 17: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington July 23: Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah

Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah July 28: Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota

Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota Aug. 1: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, Colorado

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, Colorado Aug. 5: National WWI Museum & Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri

National WWI Museum & Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri Aug. 8: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Aug. 12: Chicago Fire Department – Engine Co. 18 in Chicago, Illionis

Chicago Fire Department – Engine Co. 18 in Chicago, Illionis Aug. 19: Indiana War Memorial & Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Indiana War Memorial & Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana Aug. 22: Cincinnati Fire Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Fire Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio Sept. 1: United States Military Academy at West Point in West Point, New York

United States Military Academy at West Point in West Point, New York Sept. 3: Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial in Boston, Massachusetts

The exhibit will return to Ground Zero on Sept. 11.