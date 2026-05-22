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Staten Island shipyard explosion, fire leaves 16 hurt, including multiple firefighters

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Sixteen people have been hurt in an explosion and fire on a barge at a Staten Island shipyard Friday in New York City. 

Two firefighters and one civilian suffered serious injuries, the New York City Fire Department said. Eleven other firefighters and two EMS personnel were also hurt. 

The seriously injured firefighters and a civilian have been rushed to area hospitals.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time Friday on a barge at the shipyard, which is located on Richmond Terrace between Lockman and Andros Avenues.

The fire quickly grew to two alarms, and an explosion rang out at around 4:20 p.m. 

Hazmat, Department of Buildings and the Department of Environmental Protection have all been called to the scene. 

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

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