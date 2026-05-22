Staten Island shipyard explosion, fire leaves 16 hurt, including multiple firefighters

Sixteen people have been hurt in an explosion and fire on a barge at a Staten Island shipyard Friday in New York City.

Two firefighters and one civilian suffered serious injuries, the New York City Fire Department said. Eleven other firefighters and two EMS personnel were also hurt.

The seriously injured firefighters and a civilian have been rushed to area hospitals.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time Friday on a barge at the shipyard, which is located on Richmond Terrace between Lockman and Andros Avenues.

The fire quickly grew to two alarms, and an explosion rang out at around 4:20 p.m.

Hazmat, Department of Buildings and the Department of Environmental Protection have all been called to the scene.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.