NEW YORK -- Four firefighters were hurt while battling a house fire on Staten Island on Friday.

It started just before 4 p.m. at a house on Winham Avenue near New Dorp Lane.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Officials say all four firefighters' injuries are minor.