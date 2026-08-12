10-year-old Staten Island girl injured in fireworks accident, Parks Department employee arrested
A 10-year-old girl on Staten Island was injured in a fireworks accident Tuesday night, and now a New York City Parks Department employee is under arrest.
It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Gen. Douglas MacArthur Park in the Midland section of Staten Island.
Police said the girl asked Parks employee Joshua Moe, 24, for a lighter, and he gave her one.
She suffered an injury to her left hand and was taken to the hospital.
Moe was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.
The Parks Department said it will investigate the matter internally.