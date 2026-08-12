10-year-old Staten Island girl injured in fireworks accident, Parks Department employee arrested

A 10-year-old girl on Staten Island was injured in a fireworks accident Tuesday night, and now a New York City Parks Department employee is under arrest.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Gen. Douglas MacArthur Park in the Midland section of Staten Island.

Police said the girl asked Parks employee Joshua Moe, 24, for a lighter, and he gave her one.

Cleanup crews on the scene of Gen. Douglas MacArthur Park on Staten Island after a 10-year-old girl was injured in a fireworks accident. CBS News New York

She suffered an injury to her left hand and was taken to the hospital.

Moe was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

The Parks Department said it will investigate the matter internally.