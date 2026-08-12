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10-year-old Staten Island girl injured in fireworks accident, Parks Department employee arrested

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A 10-year-old girl on Staten Island was injured in a fireworks accident Tuesday night, and now a New York City Parks Department employee is under arrest. 

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Gen. Douglas MacArthur Park in the Midland section of Staten Island. 

Police said the girl asked Parks employee Joshua Moe, 24, for a lighter, and he gave her one. 

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Cleanup crews on the scene of Gen. Douglas MacArthur Park on Staten Island after a 10-year-old girl was injured in a fireworks accident.  CBS News New York

She suffered an injury to her left hand and was taken to the hospital. 

Moe was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. 

The Parks Department said it will investigate the matter internally. 

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