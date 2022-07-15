Staten Island Ferry scaling back service due to COVID among crew members

NEW YORK -- The Staten Island Ferry is cutting back service because of a rise in COVID cases among crew members.

The ferry says it will operate on a modified schedule through July 26.

Boats will run every 20 minutes during the morning rush from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and then from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will run every 30 minutes all other times.

The ferry warns that more cancelations may be needed and reminds all passengers they must wear face coverings.