Staten Island Ferry scaling back service due to COVID among crew members

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Staten Island Ferry is cutting back service because of a rise in COVID cases among crew members. 

The ferry says it will operate on a modified schedule through July 26. 

Boats will run every 20 minutes during the morning rush from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and then from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will run every 30 minutes all other times. 

The ferry warns that more cancelations may be needed and reminds all passengers they must wear face coverings. 

July 15, 2022

