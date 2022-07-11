2 teenagers killed in car crash on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were killed in a car crash on Staten Island on Sunday.
Police say around 8:45 p.m., a black SUV was making a left on Richards Avenue off Hylan Boulevard in Tottenville when a red Mustang hit the vehicle.
A 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy in the Mustang died at the scene.
Police say a woman in the Mustang is critically hurt and another person suffered minor injuries.
It's unclear if anyone in the SUV was hurt.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
