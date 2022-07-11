Watch CBS News
2 teenagers killed in car crash on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were killed in a car crash on Staten Island on Sunday.

Police say around 8:45 p.m., a black SUV was making a left on Richards Avenue off Hylan Boulevard in Tottenville when a red Mustang hit the vehicle.

A 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy in the Mustang died at the scene.

Police say a woman in the Mustang is critically hurt and another person suffered minor injuries.

It's unclear if anyone in the SUV was hurt.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 10, 2022 / 11:06 PM

