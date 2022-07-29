7-year-old Staten Island boy saves 3-year-old from drowning in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A 7-year-old boy from Staten Island is hailed as a hero for saving a toddler from drowning in California.

Massiah Browne was swimming at an apartment complex in Sacramento last Tuesday. That's when he noticed a young child at the bottom of the pool's deep end.

The quick-thinking boy jumped into action.

"We saw a boy at the bottom of the pool, and I went to go check on him," Massiah said.

"He was just, like, upside down, face down, floating on top of the pool," one woman said.

Massiah grabbed the 3-year-old by the hand and pulled him up to the surface.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene and performed CPR.

The 3-year-old was breathing normally when they transported him to the hospital.