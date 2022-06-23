Staten Island residents warned about string of break-ins caught on video

NEW YORK -- Police are warning the public about suspects who've been targeting homes and cars in a brazen string of break-ins on Staten Island.

The suspects worked under the cover of darkness, but in view of security cameras, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Thursday.

Video showed a suspect throwing a huge stone through a home's back door near Benedict Road and Callan Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Todt Hill section.

According to police, the group broke in and took off with a set of car keys when a resident inside started yelling. The suspects allegedly tried to steal two cars outside, but were unsuccessful.

"Wow. If they want to going to get in, they're going to get in. I mean, without a doubt," said John Wunderlich, a Prince's Bay resident.

Staten Island residents are on edge after the break-in and three others that investigators said were connected.

"I'm just hoping I'm home because I have three daughters I worry about," Wunderlich said.

On June 12, police said two suspects tried to get into the back door of a home at around 3 a.m. near Ottavio Promenade and Page Avenue in Tottenville, but the door was locked.

A few minutes later, in nearby Prince's Bay, the same suspects allegedly tried to get into another back door, but a female resident saw and started screaming and they took off.

About 30 minutes after that, police said the duo threw a rock through a first-floor window of a home near Saint George Road and Lighthouse Avenue in Lighthouse Hill. They allegedly stole car keys and took off with a Rolls-Royce in the driveway.

That homeowner told CBS2 he was able to track the car and got it back in Newark, New Jersey.

The Staten Island District Attorney and NYPD are expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to increase awareness and warn residents.

