1 dead when barge explodes on Staten Island

One person is dead after an explosion on a barge on Staten Island Thursday afternoon, the NYPD said.

The blast prompted a hazmat response, according to the FDNY.

Video from the scene shows the explosion tore open the top of a barge.

The aftermath of an explosion on a barge on Staten Island on Sept. 10, 2026. CBS News New York

The FDNY said they got the call at 2:37 p.m. for the incident on Richmond Terrace between South and Arlington avenues. The response grew to a second alarm at 3:18 p.m., with 160 emergency personnel responding to the scene.

Police said a man was found dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

The aftermath of a barge explosion on Staten Island on Sept. 10, 2026. CBS News New York

The fire has since been knocked down. Units remained on scene to secure the petroleum from the shipping container.

The cause of the blast is under investigation.

Residents were urged to avoid the immediate area.