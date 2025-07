Baby thrown down garbage chute on Staten Island, police say

Baby thrown down garbage chute on Staten Island, police say

A 1-year-old baby is recovering after being thrown down a garbage chute on Staten Island on Monday, police said.

It happened at around 3:15 p.m. at 195 Steuben St. near Weser Avenue.

The baby was rushed to Richmond University Hospital in stable condition. The child was apparently not injured.

Police have taken a 39-year-old man into custody for questioning.

So far, there have been no charges in the incident.