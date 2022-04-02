Workers at Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chelsea vote to unionize

NEW YORK -- Unions in New York City got a boost Friday after Amazon workers at the Staten Island warehouse won their bid to unionize, and we're already seeing some others follow suit.

Starbucks workers from the Astoria Boulevard location rallied just steps from the store, Friday, announcing the efforts they've made to unionize.

"What I hope to get out of it is to set people up after me with a fair place to work. A place where they don't feel so stressed out, where they can earn a better wage and feel more comfortable in their day to day life," employee James Carr told CBS2's Thalia Perez.

The rally was held after a major win for Staten Island Amazon workers, who are demanding higher wages and better working conditions at the multi-billion dollar company.

"We went for the jugular and we went for the top dog because we want every other industry, every other business to know that things have changed. We're going to unionize," Amazon Labor Union organizer Chris Smalls said.

Some are already following suit.

Employees at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Chelsea Market made history just a few hours later as they voted to unionize, making themselves the first unionized Starbucks in New York City.

"To see it happen for them on this day in particular was a huge burst of energy," Carr said.

Ellie Pfeffer works for Amazon in Long Island City and says she and co-workers there have organized walk-outs to make their demands for higher wages.

"Just taking that kind of action was terrifying, but what got us through it is our solidarity," she said.

Dr. Mary Anne Trasciatti, director of the labor studies program at Hofstra University, says, however, while it's OK to celebrate the Amazon workers' victory, we should all take note that the fight isn't over yet.

"The work that they have ahead of them is significant. It's one thing to win the vote, but now you need to get Amazon to the bargaining table and negotiate a contract," she said.

Amazon and the union have one week to challenge the results.

Meanwhile, the Astoria Boulevard Starbucks workers are the first in Queens to petition to unionize and are now awaiting their election date.