Stanley Zabar, co-owner of NYC's iconic Zabar's, dies at age 94

Stanley Zabar, one of the owners of New York City's iconic Zabar's, died Monday at age 94.

Zabar and his brother Saul, who died last year, inherited the business from their parents. It grew from a small fish counter into the New York cultural landmark it is today.

Stanley Zabar helped run the business for decades.

Sandy Zabar, Stanley Zabar's daughter, says whenever she was looking for her dad, she always knew where to go.

"Walking into the store made me feel like I was close to him," she said. "My dad was a remarkable man and lived 94 incredible years, and built an amazing family business. And was an amazing grandfather, father, and so it makes me feel close to him."

Stanley Zabar's funeral will be held Wednesday at Riverside Memorial Chapel.