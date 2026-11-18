A sting operation in Stamford, Connecticut, targeting internet predators has resulted in more than two dozen arrests so far this year.

Police are urging parents to be proactive in protecting their children.

Specially trained investigators are posing as vulnerable minors and interacting online with adults who have bad intentions.

"It is mentally exhausting and it exposes our team to the darkest corners of the internet and the worst in humanity," Lt. Kevin Keenan said.

Police on Wednesday showed off a board with some of the messages sent by the 27 people that have been arrested this year for attempted child exploitation – adults allegedly using text messages, apps, and even gaming platforms to communicate with who they believe to be minors.

"In many of the cases our detectives worked this year, the escalation from an innocent greeting to a predator attempting to meet a child took hours, not weeks," Stamford Police Chief Tom Shaw said. "It is frightening for parents to think bad people can reach their children in the safety of their own homes."

Experts say it is important to monitor, and dialogue.

"Parents need to look at their child's telephones. That should be on a regular basis," said Dr. Adrian Talley, superintendent of Stamford Public Schools.

"Prevention does work, early. We need to start earlier and earlier. Statistics show that 70% of third graders have already seen an explicit image," said Sharon Walker Epps of The Rowan Center, a social services organization in Stamford. "Have those conversations early, absolutely we can prevent this. We can help our children."

The Rowan Center, which serves Fairfield County, has a website that offers many resources to parents on how to start and maintain a dialogue with kids about these threats.

Police say the 27 arrests so far in 2026 is a warning to predators that they are watching.