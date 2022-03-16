St. Patrick's Day Parade set to return in NYC: Street closures and traffic advisories
NEW YORK -- New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is back in a big way this year.
For the past two years, the parade was canceled because of the pandemic and most celebrations were held virtually, though a smaller group still marched up Fifth Avenue.
This year, the festivities return, with the parade set to step off at 11 a.m. Thursday.
The NYPD says there will be no parking along Fifth Avenue from 44th to 84th streets, as well as several side streets in the area.
The following streets will also be closed:
Formation:
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
- 43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 42nd Street
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street
- 79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- 49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza
- 51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 53rd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 58th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street
CLICK HERE for more information
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.