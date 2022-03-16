St. Patrick's Day Parade set to return in NYC: Street closures and traffic advisories

NEW YORK -- New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is back in a big way this year.

For the past two years, the parade was canceled because of the pandemic and most celebrations were held virtually, though a smaller group still marched up Fifth Avenue.

This year, the festivities return, with the parade set to step off at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The NYPD says there will be no parking along Fifth Avenue from 44th to 84th streets, as well as several side streets in the area.

⚠️NO PARKING ADVISORY:

Starting at 12AM Thursday, March 17th for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the following is a no parking zone: 5th Avenue from East 44th to East 84th Street & multiple side streets along route—Look for signs, cars will be towed & relocated. pic.twitter.com/Zx6qYZVVYq — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) March 16, 2022

The following streets will also be closed:

Formation:

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 42nd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street

79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

53rd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

58th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street

