Ian Jackson had a season-best 22 points and No. 13 St. John's routed Siena 119-72 on Wednesday night for its highest-scoring game under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

Playing at Carnesecca Arena on campus, the Red Storm (5-0) earned their fifth straight win by double digits ahead of a trip to Las Vegas for the Players Era 16 tournament. St. John's is participating in the event for the second consecutive season, and its side of the bracket includes three other ranked teams: Texas Tech, Tennessee and Louisville.

St. John's scored its most points since racking up 119 against Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 9, 2021. Pitino took over for the 2023-24 season.

Lefteris Liotopoulos added a career-high 21 points off the bench and Keyshawn Hall finished with 20 as the Red Storm outscored Siena 62-32 after halftime. Quinn Ellis had 14 points and 10 assists for his first career double-double.

Tounde Yessoufou posted 12 points and seven rebounds, Babacar Sane scored 10 and the Johnnies tied the third-highest point total in school history.

The Red Storm shot 60.5% in the second half and 54.7% overall. St. John's also went 15 of 43 from 3-point range (35%) and handed out 33 assists, two shy of the program record set against Dartmouth in January 1973.

Tim Ibukunoluwa led the Saints (3-2) with 16 points. Siena shot 34.7% and finished 9 of 36 on 3s (25%).

St. John's scored 16 straight points and took an 18-2 lead a little more than five minutes in, then extended it to 20 on a 3 by Yessoufou with 7:35 left in the first half.

After a 3 by Zsombor Maronka in the final seconds gave the Red Storm a 57-40 advantage at halftime, St. John's made seven straight shots and opened an 88-49 cushion on a layup by Jackson with 12:46 remaining.

Up next

Siena visits Bucknell on Saturday.

St. John's faces Oregon on Tuesday at the Players Era 16 tournament in Las Vegas.