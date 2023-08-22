Watch CBS News
St. John Villa Academy to be used as shelter for asylum seekers on Staten Island, sources say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A former Catholic school on Staten Island will be used as the latest housing center for asylum seekers

Sources tell CBS New York the city hopes to have St. John Villa Academy open by the end of the week. 

New York City bought the former private school building in 2018. 

It's unclear how many people will be sent there. 

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul also announced a new site for asylum seekers at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn. 

