Residents protest asylum seeker shelter at Sunset Park Recreation Center

Some come out against housing asylum seekers at Sunset Park Rec Center

NEW YORK -- This weekend marks one year since the first bus of asylum seekers arrived in New York from Texas.

People gathered in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon to protest a recreation center in Sunset Park being used for asylum seekers.

Those seeking the American dream arrived on Saturday. Just like other respite centers, community leaders say there was no notice. Some worry it will take away from community services. Others, though, were on hand to welcome them.

Dozens of people rallied outside the city's newest respite center for asylum seekers -- the Sunset Park Recreation Center. To the left of the line for people to go swimming is the entrance for asylum seekers.

"Half of it is going to be used for this. This is a neighborhood which has a lot of needs in terms of recreation for this," Assemblyman William Colton said.

"How become a shelter? I'm an immigrant. I'm not against an immigrant," Sunset Park resident Joy Zhang said. "I'm a mom. The basketball court and more of the park is closed. Where do we go? We go on the street? And the seniors. They tell me they pay for membership."

The city says there are cots for up to 100 men to sleep in the gym. CBS New York was told at least 60 slept there on Saturday night.

"The concerns around the center is the heat and the way they're being housed speaks to housing insecurity," Assemblywoman Marcela Mitaynes said.

On Sunday, volunteers handed out items for asylum seekers in the backdrop of protests.

"Both Republicans and Democrats are using this as a political agenda," immigration advocate Power Malu said.

"The rec center has been closed for over a month now so people have access to the pool still, so it's misleading to tell people they've lost space at the rec center," resident Jeremy Kaplan said.

In Williamsburg, one wing of the McCarren Recreation Center will house about 80 adults as well.

All of this comes as Mayor Eric Adams says the city has run out of space to house asylum seekers. Protesters in Sunset Park hope their message to send help gets to the federal government.