New Jersey church ransacked days before Christmas, collection money stolen, police say

A thief or thieves broke into a church days before Christmas and tore apart rooms before stealing thousands of dollars collected for the needy, according to New Jersey investigators.

South Brunswick police said Tuesday that Saint Cecilia Roman Catholic Church was ransacked in what was likely a desperate act for quick money around the holidays.

Church walls smashed, ceiling tiles pulled out

Lt. Michael Pellino toured the mess the burglar or burglars left behind at the church on Kingston Lane in the Monmouth Junction section.

"These drawers were all out ... Just pried [it] open with a pry tool, and they made entry, and they gathered whatever collections were left in there," Pellino said.

For some reason, the suspect or suspects ravaged the church's storage room, pulling out ceiling tiles and smashing the wall, Pellino said.

"They stole thousands in cash, ransacked multiple rooms in the church looking for it and, eventually, when they came to the room where it was, they broke into a closet where it was and into a safe, and they took the proceeds," Pellino said.

No security cameras

Police said the suspect or suspects likely went through an open door sometime after Mass on Sunday or early Monday, but added the church does not have security cameras.

The owner of Pierre's Deli across the street, a popular spot to parishioners, urged those responsible to turn themselves in.

"I kindly ask whoever did something like this, he should go back to his conscience and come back and talk to the priest," Pierre Hageboutros said. "If he needs help, he should not do something like this, especially on this beautiful holiday, and especially not in this town."

Officials are urging members of the public to come forward if they have any information.