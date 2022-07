NEW YORK -- There was a police-involved shooting in Queens on Saturday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on 116th Avenue near Francis Lewis Boulevard in St. Albans.

Due to a police investigation, avoid the area of 116 Avenue and Francis Lewis Blvd in Queens. pic.twitter.com/c8V3N68oEp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 9, 2022

Police say no officers were shot.

A suspect is in custody.

