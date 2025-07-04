Spring Valley high school student detained by ICE after immigration hearing, dad says

Spring Valley high schooler has been in ICE detention for weeks, father says

Spring Valley high schooler has been in ICE detention for weeks, father says

Spring Valley high schooler has been in ICE detention for weeks, father says

A high school student from Spring Valley is heading into his fifth week in an ICE detention center.

Adam Pierre was leaving an immigration hearing in Lower Manhattan on June 4 when, his father and attorney say, he was surrounded by masked federal agents, handcuffed and taken away.

His father, Dutan Pierre, was waiting for Adam outside. After five hours, he says he got a call that his son was not coming home.

"He followed the lawful pathways"

Pierre is a native of Haiti and a United States citizen. He sponsored his son, expecting fast approval because of his own status and the fact Adam is under the age 21.

Pierre says Adam says no criminal history and is a good student who plays basketball and football.

Vince Sykes, the family's attorney, says Adam entered the country legally.

"He followed the lawful pathways," he said. "He went to his immigration court appearance. That's where it happened. That's where he was picked up."

Sykes added, "[Adam] said the very first week, all he had was bread and water. That's all they gave them. He said that's since changed."

Rev. Jean Claude Dorcelly says fear is palpable in Spring Valley, with some people in hiding, avoiding doctors, workplaces, schools and more.

"They're scared to come to church," he said.

Student missed finals, summer school deadline

Sykes says his client is terrified.

"I know it's very hard on him. I know this kid is going to be traumatized," he said.

Adam's high school education is now stalled. He missed all his finals, and he was unable to meet a deadline to try to catch up in summer school.

"If we had gotten him out, say, last week or whatever, he would have joined up on the summer school program," Sykes said.

"I'm very bad ... I cannot sleep," Pierre said. "Give me my son back."

Friday morning, CBS News New York emailed an ICE chief about the status of this case and requested an update from the Department of Homeland Security. Neither has responded at this time.

Adam is one of several local students who have been taken into ICE custody.

In early June, ICE agents detained an 11th grader from Queens outside a local courthouse during a scheduled immigration appointment, and in late May, a Bronx high school student was taken into custody following an immigration hearing.