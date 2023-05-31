Watch CBS News
Spring Valley father charged in connection to 1-year-old daughter's death

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Police have arrested the father of a 1-year-old girl who died after being left in a car in Spring Valley, Rockland County.

Investigators say the child died after she was left alone in the family's car for several hours on May 9.

The 21-year-old father was charged with criminally negligent homicide and released on his own recognizance.

Spring Valley Police have not released the man's name.

