Behind Spring Creek Towers, one of New York City's largest affordable housing communities, a small urban farm is creating opportunities for the neighborhood's residents.

The farm is run by The Opportunity Hub, a nonprofit founded by social worker Nanda Prabhakar.

"Food insecurity and affordability are huge issues throughout the country, but specifically in New York, and specifically here. So this farm is our way of combatting those issues," Prabhakar told Brooklyn reporter Hannah Kliger.

She adds the neighborhood's geography makes access to resources particularly important.

"It is very isolated. There are not many ways to get here, the subway's over a mile away," she said. "What that has resulted in, over the 50 years this community has been here, is a really solid, strong, unified neighborhood, but without a lot of external supports."

Each week, workers harvest and package produce grown on the property before setting up a farmstand where residents can purchase fresh, organic fruits and vegetables at deeply discounted prices. The stand also accepts SNAP and EBT.

"I love the fact that the fruit and vegetables are coming from a farm that's in walking distance of me," said Renee Royal, who lives across the street from the farmstand.

"We're providing a really high quality product at a price that, you know, not only is not beatable in this neighborhood, but it's not beatable in the city," said Jesse Miller, Senior Farm Director.

The farm produced about 4,500 pounds of food this year. While the growing season slows during the colder months, the work continues through greenhouse activities, seed packing and culinary workshops.

The Opportunity Hub also offers local residents internships and employment opportunities, connecting them with hands-on experience in agriculture, food production and teamwork.

Miller said many residents have high expectations for their ingredients.

"A lot of folks grew up in the Caribbean. They grew up on farms, and they understand what fresh produce is," he said.

It's a farm-to-table experience, without the price tag.

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