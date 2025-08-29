Village in the Hamptons bans short-term rentals before Labor Day weekend

A Long Island village in the Hamptons is no longer allowing short-term rentals, just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Southampton Village homeowners may not hand over the keys to their rental properties for less than two weeks at a time after the village amended its code.

Village leaders were hearing crowd complaints

Southampton Village police and leaders said trustees passed the new two-week minimum for home rentals across the chic and historic New York beachfront after hearing homeowners complain all summer.

Up until now, it was the only South Shore village without rental restrictions.

"People that just come in for the weekend and are gone, they're not invested in the community and they can cause some disruption and harmony to residential neighborhoods," Mayor William Manger said.

Hamptons realtor Paul Brennan, with Douglas Elliman, said weekend traffic and crowds are out of control.

"Having been in the business for 40 years, I like the stability of knowing who is going into my house and control over what goes on in a rental," Brennan said.

Maya Bendiab and her friends from Manhattan rented a house to spend the weekend together at the beach. They're among the last with rights to a short-term rental.

"We booked through Airbnb back in March for just a long weekend and it's with 11 girls," Bendiab said.

Hamptons businesses worry about bottom lines

Southampton restauranteur Zach Erdem, who owns 75 Main, and other merchants are worried about how the short-term rental ban is going to impact their bottom lines.

"It's going to hurt the businesses, small businesses, especially the seasonal business that we have here relying on the tourists," Erdem said.

Village trustee and toy store owner Roy Stevenson said complaints centered around parties and weekend rentals bolstered by Airbnb.

"As a village trustee and as a business owner, we've got to do the right thing for quality of life," he said.

Homeowner Tom Sleeman thinks the ban will lead to improvements.

"We are out here to have a nice time, but it's getting out of control," he said.

Airbnb said it has banned parties for the past five years, but is committed to working with Southampton to make sure the village is equipped to deal with any violators.