Grandfather killed in hit-and-run outside Long Island elementary school

A grandfather was killed just before noon Friday in a hit-and-run on Long Island, police say.

The suspect was arrested a shortly after the crash outside Woodward Parkway Elementary School in South Farmingdale and is facing multiple charges.

Suspect in stolen vehicle crashed into parked car, police say

The family of Peter Morris, 80, said he had just left an event honoring veterans at his granddaughter's elementary school.

According to detectives, as Morris was getting into his vehicle parked outside the school, a man driving a stolen vehicle slammed into Morris's car.

The suspect jumped out of the stolen car and fled on foot, police said, before responding officers found him nearby and placed him under arrest without incident.

Peter Morris, 80, attended an event for veterans at his granddaughter's Long Island elementary school on Nov. 7, 2025. Morris family

An off-duty correction officer named Torres said he heard an explosion, rushed over with a fire extinguisher and helped pull Morris, who was unconscious, from the wreckage.

"I see, like, just flames," Torres said. "I'm never going to see this corner the same again after yesterday."

Morris was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Randy Colon, of Hicksville. He is being held without bail and is charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminal possession of stolen property, grand larceny and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

"I'm just happy they caught the person," Torres said.

Vigil planned for beloved grandfather

Morris's family says their loving and loyal patriarch was a shining example of the best of humanity.

"He always cared about his community. He loved us all. He would do whatever he could for his family," said grandson Peter Morris, who shares his grandfather's name.

He was a Vietnam veteran, and just months ago, he lost his wife of nearly six decades.

They say he was looking forward to taking his granddaughter on her first trip to Disney World.

The school will hold a vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the community is voicing their support for the family.

"Our hearts go out to the Morris family and all of the families affected by this unimaginable tragedy," school superintendent Paul Defendini said in a statement, in part. "We hope this event will serve as a powerful sign of our strength and our long-term commitment to being there for each other."

"We're a very close community here in Farmingdale, so everybody is... everybody is very upset," one neighbor said.

"We're here for you. We're here for your family. If there's anything you need, we are here in Farmingdale," Torres said. "We've got your back. We've got the school's back. And that's what it's all about, sticking together."