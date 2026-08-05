Man charged with arson in fire that destroyed historic Brooklyn church

A man has been charged with arson in connection to a June fire that destroyed a historic Brooklyn church.

Officials say 24-year-old John Jones, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday and charged with intentionally setting fire to South Bushwick Reformed Church on June 19.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance cameras captured Jones outside of the church, trying to get inside, just after noon that day.

Video from a camera inside a nearby store allegedly shows Jones purchasing a lighter a short time later, around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say video then captured him walking around the church again.

Less than an hour later, a witness snapped a photo of the church on fire. Investigators say the photo shows the fire started at a low point and burned upwards.

The fire grew to three alarms, engulfing the entire building and eventually causing the steeple to collapse.

The FDNY said nobody was inside the church at the time. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

"This defendant placed countless Brooklyn residents at risk when he recklessly set fire to the South Bushwick Reformed Church in broad daylight," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement, in part. "New Yorkers deserve to practice their faith freely and without fear, and the destruction of this sacred New York City landmark will be met with swift justice."

South Bushwick Reformed Church was constructed in the 1850s and designated a New York City landmark in 1968.

Many in the area mourned the loss of the community staple, and church officials say they hope to rebuild in the future.