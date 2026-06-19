Heavy fire in Bushwick engulfs church as dozens of emergency crews respond

Firefighters are responding to a large blaze at a church in Bushwick, Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

The FDNY said they got a call at 1:22 p.m. reporting heavy flames at South Bushwick Church near Himrod Street. It quickly escalated to a second, then a third alarm.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke coming from the building and orange flames shooting out of the church's steeple.

Firefighters are on the scene of a large blaze at South Bushwick Church in Brooklyn. Citizen

There are 63 units on the scene with more than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel.

No injuries have been reported, fire officials said.

New York City Councilmember Jen Gutiérrez said her office is monitoring the fire.

"Expect street closures in the area and consider alternate routes while emergency crews remain on scene," she wrote on social media.

Emergency management officials encouraged people in the area to avoid smoke and close windows.