Suspects in South Bronx drug takedown have 550 prior arrests combined, DA says

The Bronx district attorney and NYPD said Monday they took a major step in arresting dozens of people for allegedly selling drugs at all hours of the day.

Investigators said the culmination of a case that began in February 2025 should greatly improve quality of life in the South Bronx, where people have been sounding the alarm about rampant drug use in the shopping district known as The Hub for years.

"Major drug traffickers"

The takedown of five organizations includes charges against more than 30 people tied to the area near 3rd Avenue and East 149th Street, the NYPD and Bronx DA's office said.

"Four leaders have been charged as major drug traffickers," said Bronx DA Darcel Clark.

Investigators said the recovered 30 pounds of fentanyl and 12 pounds of crystal meth, among other drugs, and five firearms.

Investigators said they recovered drugs and weapons in a major trafficking bust in the South Bronx. CBS News New York

According to Clark, wiretap audio caught dealers and supplies talking about their brands "as being too strong and causing people to fall down."

"They just don't care about life, but we do," the Bronx DA said.

550 prior arrests

The NYPD said those indicted have a combined criminal history of 550 arrests, including for murder, assault and drug charges. Some of the defendants arrested last week are in the U.S. illegally, officials added.

At least 20 were not charged with bail-eligible crimes and were released.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the arrests were part one of a larger plan.

"Now you will see the enhanced NYPD presence to try to ensure that it doesn't take root again," said Tisch.

Pedro Suarez, executive director of the 3rd Avenue Business Improvement District said there's more work to be done.

"Let's make sure that we continue to pay close attention to the folks struggling with substance abuse addiction," said Suarez.

Police said they're still searching for four more people.