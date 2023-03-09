Sources: Christopher Fox, brother of actress and model Julia Fox, faces host of charges in ghost gun bust

NEW YORK -- There was a major illegal gun bust at an Upper East Side apartment building Wednesday.

Police took two people into custody after they found untraceable guns, along with materials to make explosives and drugs.

The NYPD's Major Case Field Intelligence Team executed a search warrant Wednesday morning inside an apartment on East 84th Street and Third Avenue.

Investigators seized several ghost guns, as well as equipment for making narcotics pills. Ghost guns are illegal and untraceable firearms.

Police say Christopher Fox, 30, faces a variety of charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance and manufacture of a machine gun, among others. Sources say Fox is the brother of model and actress Julia Fox.

Police say officers also found materials that are typically used in explosives, including pressure cookers and chemicals, which authorities tell us can also be used in manufacturing narcotics. The NYPD has deemed the chemicals here to be non-hazardous.

Police say right now, this is believed to be a contained situation with no apparent nexus to terrorism.