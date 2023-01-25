Watch CBS News
Sources: Department of Homeland Security, NYPD target meth suppliers in raids in Washington Heights and New Jersey

NEW YORK - Sources tell CBS2 that several search warrants were executed Wednesday morning in Washington Heights and New Jersey. 

Sources say the Department of Homeland Security and NYPD personnel were targeting meth suppliers to the Harlem and Washington Heights area. 

Several arrests were made, and weapons and drugs were recovered, sources said. 

One raid took place at a juice bar on 174th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

