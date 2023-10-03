Sotirios Spanos pleads not guilty in DWI crash that killed Odalis and Ismenia Urena on Long Island

Not guilty plea in alleged DWI crash that killed 2 on Long Island

MINEOLA, N.Y. - A Nassau County man accused in a high-speed DWI crash that killed a husband and wife was arraigned Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges.

Friends and family of victims Odalis and Ismenia Urena were at the courthouse Tuesday for the hearing.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Sotirios Spanos was intoxicated and speeding at 100 miles an hour on Northern Boulevard in Laurel Hollow last month when his car crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into the car carrying the Urenas.

Authorities said Spanos had an alcohol content twice the legal limit.

He pleaded not guilty at Tuesday's arraignment.

The Urenas leave behind two children.