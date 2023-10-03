Watch CBS News
Local News

Sotirios Spanos pleads not guilty in DWI crash that killed Odalis and Ismenia Urena on Long Island

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Not guilty plea in alleged DWI crash that killed 2 on Long Island
Not guilty plea in alleged DWI crash that killed 2 on Long Island 00:38

MINEOLA, N.Y. - A Nassau County man accused in a high-speed DWI crash that killed a husband and wife was arraigned Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges. 

Friends and family of victims Odalis and Ismenia Urena were at the courthouse Tuesday for the hearing. 

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Sotirios Spanos was intoxicated and speeding at 100 miles an hour on Northern Boulevard in Laurel Hollow last month when his car crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into the car carrying the Urenas. 

Authorities said Spanos had an alcohol content twice the legal limit. 

He pleaded not guilty at Tuesday's arraignment. 

The Urenas leave behind two children. 

First published on October 3, 2023 / 2:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.