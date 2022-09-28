Watch CBS News
Solange Knowles composes opening piece for New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - The New York City Ballet's Fashion Gala takes place Wednesday night. 

Solange Knowles composed the first piece. 

She's only the second Black woman in history to do so. 

Knowles, whose big sister is Beyoncé, says her score will be performed by the city ballet orchestra and choreographed by Gianna Reisen. 

The event will honor actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who serves as the ballet's vice chair. 

The score will also be played at five shows in October, and five more in May. 

