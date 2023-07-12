Sloth Encounters on Long Island ordered to stop operating as pet store or petting zoo
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- There's more legal trouble for a Long Island business owner who sells sloths.
The Suffolk County Supreme Court ordered the store to stop operating as a pet store or petting zoo or face daily fines.
Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge sells sloths, as well as allows people to hold them and feed them.
The owner, Larry Wallach, insisted in the past he's been in compliance with the law, but Tuesday, the court ruled otherwise.
