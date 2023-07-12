Watch CBS News
Sloth Encounters on Long Island ordered to stop operating as pet store or petting zoo

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suffolk Co. Supreme Court finds sloth store in civil contempt of court
Suffolk Co. Supreme Court finds sloth store in civil contempt of court 00:29

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. -- There's more legal trouble for a Long Island business owner who sells sloths.

The Suffolk County Supreme Court ordered the store to stop operating as a pet store or petting zoo or face daily fines.

Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge sells sloths, as well as allows people to hold them and feed them.

The owner, Larry Wallach, insisted in the past he's been in compliance with the law, but Tuesday, the court ruled otherwise.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 6:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

