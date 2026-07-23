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Large sinkhole opens on Yonkers road after sewer collapses underground

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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An old brick sewer collapsed under a street in Yonkers, opening up a big sinkhole Thursday morning.  

The hole is about 5 feet wide in an industrial area on Nepperhan Avenue. City officials say all northbound lanes on the road are closed from Ashburton to Axminster while crews work on repairs.

Video from the scene shows the gaping hole with crews working to redirect traffic and fix the road.  

yonkers-sewer-collapse-wcbsiir9-hi-res-still.jpg
A large sinkhole opened up in Yonkers after a sewer collapsed underground on July 23, 2026.  CBS News New York

Drivers are asked to plan alternate routes as the work will be ongoing through the evening. 

Officials said crews are working with engineering and have pumps on scene "keeping everything flowing."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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