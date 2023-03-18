Queens Assemblyman Clyde Vanel makes emergency landing on Long Island beach in single-engine Beechcraft

SHOREHAM, N.Y. -- Queens Assemblyman Clyde Vanel was piloting a plane that made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach Friday.

Cell phone video from a witness shows the moment the plane went down in Shoreham, Suffolk County.

Vanel said he went out to practice manuevers in the single-engine Beechcraft when the plane started having engine problems. He believed the beach to be the safest place to land.

The witness says she rushed over to help both Vanel and his passenger.

"I run to the people, and there were two guys. They got out ... Thank God they were in one piece, no visible fractures, no physical injuries," Caelyn Tatsiana Canace said. "I was like, 'You guys OK? OK?' And you could see they're in shock. We're all in shock."

Vanel says he followed the Federal Aviation Administration's emergency procedures.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.